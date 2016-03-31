(Adds detail from the ruling, comment from lawyer, agency)
HONG KONG, March 31 A Hong Kong tribunal upheld
on Thursday disciplinary action against Moody's Investor
Services for a report it published on Chinese companies, in a
landmark decision that could curtail the services rating
agencies can offer in the financial centre.
The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Appeals Tribunal (SFAT)
said Moody's did breach the Securities and Futures Commission
(SFC) code of conduct through the publication of a July 2011
report that raised corporate governance concerns over 49 Chinese
companies, contributing to a fall in their share prices.
Lawyers said the decision, which marks the first
disciplinary action against a credit rating agency since the
activities of such firms became directly regulated by the SFC in
June 2011, would act as a roadmap for future regulatory action.
"Given this decision, credit rating agencies will generally
have to exercise more caution, as it seems the court agrees with
the SFC that these type of research activities are within its
remit," said Michael Cheng, a consultant solicitor at law firm
Andrew W Y Ng & Co in Hong Kong.
The tribunal did not uphold all of the SFC's claims against
Moody's, more than halving the regulator's proposed HK$23
million ($2.97 million) fine to HK$11 million and directing the
SFC to re-draft its public reprimand against the agency.
Moody's will also be required to pay 60 percent of the SFC's
legal costs.
"As one of the three largest credit rating agencies in the
world, Moody's must have appreciated that the report would carry
considerable weight in the market," the tribunal noted in its
ruling.
"Yet, despite internal concerns as to the accuracy of the
red flag framework, Moody's persisted in the publication."
Moody's so-called Red Flag report devised a framework for
identifying governance and accounting risks when investing in
emerging market fixed income securities.
Following an inquiry into the report, the SFC attempted to
fine and reprimand Moody's in November 2014, but Moody's
appealed against the action.
The SFC alleged during a September appeals tribunal that
Moody's broke a code of conduct by publishing what its counsel,
Benjamin Yu, described as a "half-baked" idea that had not been
properly tested and which contained mathematical and input
errors.
As such, the report fell short of the SFC's required due
diligence requirements, the SFC said.
Moody's disputed the SFC's power to sanction it and argued
the report was merely a useful "screen" for analysing companies
and was not part of its regulated credit-rating activities.
It also contested the proportionality of the fine.
The tribunal found, however, that the report did constitute
Moody's regulated activity as a rating agency, and was within
the SFC's jurisdiction, a finding that could force ratings
agencies and banks to review their research strategy.
The tribunal did not agree with the SFC's claim, however,
that Moody's acted dishonestly, and did not uphold the SFC's
assertion that Moody's did not have adequate internal controls
and procedures in place.
Moody's said in a statement it appreciated the SFAT's
decision to reduce the penalty.
"However, Moody's does not believe that research reports
such as the one Moody's published back in 2011 fall within the
ambit of the SFC. Moody's is considering its options."
