HONG KONG, Aug 24 Hong Kong's securities
regulator said it fined and reprimanded the local securities
unit of Morgan Stanley for internal control failures
related to disclosure of short-selling orders and comprehensive
documentation of electronic trading services.
Morgan Stanley Hong Kong Securities Ltd was fined HK$18.5
million ($2.4 million) related to internal control failures
between 2013 and 2016, the Securities and Futures Commission
(SFC) said in an e-mailed statement on Wednesday.
The breaches of Hong Kong's code of conduct included failure
to avoid "conflicts of interest between principal and agency
trading" and non-compliance with certain disclosures in
short-selling orders, the SFC said, as well as failure to
properly document its electronic trading systems.
Morgan Stanley declined to comment.
The SFC said the U.S. bank cooperated with the watchdog in
resolution of its concerns, and had agreed to hire an outside
firm to review its internal controls.
The regulator said during an investigation of irregular
price movements of two stocks on June 21, 2013, it found the
bank's Hong Kong securities unit traders responsible for agency
trade - or external clients - also dealt in the stocks on a
principal basis, which refers to the firm's own holding.
Under SFC rules, a firm should avoid "apparent and potential
conflicts of interest by establishing and maintaining adequate
'Chinese Walls'", separating dealers handling discretionary
orders from those handling principal accounts, it said.
SFC has been aggressively clamping down on operational and
control failures in banks' trading businesses over the past
year.
The latest action comes two months after the Hong Kong
regulator publicly censured two units of Bank of America
for breaches of the city's takeover codes in two deals last
year.
In February, the SFC also censured Goldman Sachs for
infringing parts of the takeover code while acting as financial
adviser to Wing Hang Bank Ltd in a $5 billion offer for the Hong
Kong lender in 2014.
($1 = 7.7531 Hong Kong dollars)
