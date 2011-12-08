(Refiles to fix story links)

By Alex Frew McMillan

HONG KONG Dec 8 Hong Kong will relax restrictions on mortgages for residential properties if economic conditions worsen, the government said Thursday.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority "is taking prudential regulatory measures with regard to mortgages," a spokesman for financial secretary John Tsang said.

The HKMA did not say what exact steps it would take. The city's equivalent of a central bank in June raised loan-to-value requirements on home purchases, increasing the minimum downpayment on homes that cost HK$10 million ($1.29 million) or more to 50 percent.

That has been one factor slowing the market to a crawl. There were 5,982 property transactions in November, down 62.5 percent from the same month last year.

Tsang, who is currently visiting South Africa, said in an interview there that Hong Kong was considering loosening its austerity measures on the property market. The spokesman confirmed Thursday that Tsang feels Hong Kong will need to act on property measures if the housing market and economy worsen.

"Hong Kong's policy is to take countercyclical measures having regard to economic and market conditions," the spokesman confirmed.

Tsang said in the interview that it was not yet clear when any loosening would take place. "Timing is a judgement call that I will have to make nearer the time," he told Bloomberg.

Home prices in Hong Kong rose more than any in other market worldwide over the last year, according to Knight Frank, gaining 19.3 percent in the 12 months through September. But they fell 1.1 percent in the third quarter, the brokerage said.

Singapore on Wednesday unveiled new measures to cool its property market, imposing an extra stamp duty of 10 percent of a home's value for non-Singaporean buyers.

That has been hurting the stocks of Singapore property developers, with high-end condominium developers in particular expected to see slower sales.

Sun Hung Kai Properties, the largest developer in Hong Kong by market capitalisation, on Thursday forecast that sales next year would hit HK$32 billion, the bulk of them from Hong Kong. ($1 = 7.7739 Hong Kong dollars) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)