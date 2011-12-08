(Refiles to fix story links)
By Alex Frew McMillan
HONG KONG Dec 8 Hong Kong will relax
restrictions on mortgages for residential properties if economic
conditions worsen, the government said Thursday.
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority "is taking prudential
regulatory measures with regard to mortgages," a spokesman for
financial secretary John Tsang said.
The HKMA did not say what exact steps it would take. The
city's equivalent of a central bank in June raised loan-to-value
requirements on home purchases, increasing the minimum
downpayment on homes that cost HK$10 million ($1.29 million) or
more to 50 percent.
That has been one factor slowing the market to a crawl.
There were 5,982 property transactions in November, down 62.5
percent from the same month last year.
Tsang, who is currently visiting South Africa, said in an
interview there that Hong Kong was considering loosening its
austerity measures on the property market. The spokesman
confirmed Thursday that Tsang feels Hong Kong will need to act
on property measures if the housing market and economy worsen.
"Hong Kong's policy is to take countercyclical measures
having regard to economic and market conditions," the spokesman
confirmed.
Tsang said in the interview that it was not yet clear when
any loosening would take place. "Timing is a judgement call that
I will have to make nearer the time," he told Bloomberg.
Home prices in Hong Kong rose more than any in other market
worldwide over the last year, according to Knight Frank, gaining
19.3 percent in the 12 months through September. But they fell
1.1 percent in the third quarter, the brokerage said.
Singapore on Wednesday unveiled new measures to cool its
property market, imposing an extra stamp duty of 10 percent of a
home's value for non-Singaporean buyers.
That has been hurting the stocks of Singapore property
developers, with high-end condominium developers in particular
expected to see slower sales.
Sun Hung Kai Properties, the largest developer in
Hong Kong by market capitalisation, on Thursday forecast that
sales next year would hit HK$32 billion, the bulk of them from
Hong Kong.
($1 = 7.7739 Hong Kong dollars)
