HONG KONG, Jan 27 New mortgage loans drawn
down in Hong Kong totalled HK$8.9 billion ($1.15 billion) in
December, down 15.8 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong
Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed.
The value of new mortgage loans approved in December
declined by 12.8 percent from the previous month to HK$10.4
billion, the HKMA said.
Loan approvals for new property in December increased by
HK$2.8 billion or 25.7 percent from November, while loan demand
for mortgages on existing properties decreased by HK$6.2 billion
or 16.6 percent.
Approvals for refinancing loans fell by HK$1.4 billion or
38.2 percent from November.
Following is a summary of data from the authority for
December compared with November:
- The number of new mortgage applications fell 14.6 percent
to 6,039 cases against the previous month's 7,074 cases.
- The outstanding value of mortgage loans decreased by 0.2
percent to HK$801.1 billion.
- The proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference
to Hong Kong interbank offered rates (HIBOR) decreased to 8.2
percent from 19.2 percent in November. New mortgage
loans approved in December priced with reference to best lending
rates rose to 89.8 percent from the previous month's 79.2
percent, with the largest portion priced within the range of
2.25 percent and 2.5 percent.
- The mortgage delinquency ratio and the re-scheduled loan
ratio were steady at 0.01 percent and 0.02 percent.
($1 = 7.7574 Hong Kong dollars)
