HONG KONG, Jan 27 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$8.9 billion ($1.15 billion) in December, down 15.8 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed. The value of new mortgage loans approved in December declined by 12.8 percent from the previous month to HK$10.4 billion, the HKMA said. Loan approvals for new property in December increased by HK$2.8 billion or 25.7 percent from November, while loan demand for mortgages on existing properties decreased by HK$6.2 billion or 16.6 percent. Approvals for refinancing loans fell by HK$1.4 billion or 38.2 percent from November. Following is a summary of data from the authority for December compared with November: - The number of new mortgage applications fell 14.6 percent to 6,039 cases against the previous month's 7,074 cases. - The outstanding value of mortgage loans decreased by 0.2 percent to HK$801.1 billion. - The proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to Hong Kong interbank offered rates (HIBOR) decreased to 8.2 percent from 19.2 percent in November. New mortgage loans approved in December priced with reference to best lending rates rose to 89.8 percent from the previous month's 79.2 percent, with the largest portion priced within the range of 2.25 percent and 2.5 percent. - The mortgage delinquency ratio and the re-scheduled loan ratio were steady at 0.01 percent and 0.02 percent. ($1 = 7.7574 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)