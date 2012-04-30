HONG KONG, April 30 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$11.2 billion ($1.44 billion) in March, up 46.8 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: M/M March Feb Pct Change New loans approvals:(HK$ mln) - Primary market 4,118 3,285 +25.4 - Secondary market 21,827 9,613 +127.1 - Refinancing 2,133 1,466 +45.5 TOTAL 28,078 14,364 +95.5 No. of applications (cases) 17,419 10,485 +66.1 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 803,277 799,796 +0.4 - Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.01 0.01 -- - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.02 0.02 -- Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: - best lending rates (pct) 91.9* 91.3 +0.6 - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank offered rates) (pct) 5.5 3.4 +2.1 *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. ($1 = 7.7594 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Eric Meijer)