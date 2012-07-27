HONG KONG, July 27 New mortgage loans drawn down
in Hong Kong totalled HK$20.2 billion ($2.60 billion) in June,
up 3.6 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary
Authority (HKMA) data showed.
Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
M/M
June May Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 20,150 19,454 +3.6
New loans approvals(HK$ mln):
- Primary market 4,199 4,168 +0.7
- Secondary market 14,101 19,709 -28.5
- Refinancing 2,947 2,801 +5.2
TOTAL 21,247 26,678 -20.4
No. of applications (cases) 10,231 14,290 -28.4
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 823,531 815,855 +0.9
- Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.01 0.01
- Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.01 0.01
Proportion of new mortgage loans
priced with reference to:
- best lending rates (pct) 93.0* 91.2 +1.8
- HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
offered rates) (pct) 4.3 5.4 -1.1
*with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
($1 = 7.7584 Hong Kong dollars)
