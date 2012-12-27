HONG KONG, Dec 27 New mortgage loans drawn down
in Hong Kong totalled HK$21.2 billion ($2.74 billion) in
November, up 11.2 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong
Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Thursday.
Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
M/M
November October Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 21,158 19,032 +11.2
New loans approvals(HK$ mln):
- Primary market 5,614 3,943 +42.4
- Secondary market 15,369 17,785 -13.6
- Refinancing 3,164 2,980 +6.2
TOTAL 24,147 24,708 -2.3
No. of applications (cases) 10,627 13,098 -18.9
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 856,884 848,123 +1.0
- Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.01 0.01
- Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.01 0.01
Proportion of new mortgage loans
priced with reference to:
- best lending rates (pct) 92.7* 93.1 -0.4
- HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
offered rates) (pct) 5.2 4.5 +0.7
*with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
($1 = 7.7505 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)