HONG KONG, Nov 29 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$19 billion ($2.45 billion) in October, up 4.1 percent from a month earlier, according to Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: M/M October September Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 19,032 18,284 4.1 New loans approvals(HK$ mln): - Primary market 3,943 2,767 42.5 - Secondary market 17,785 16,651 6.8 - Refinancing 2,980 2,984 -0.1 TOTAL 24,708 22,401 10.3 No. of applications (cases) 13,098 12,227 7.1 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 848,123 842,014 0.7 - Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.01 0.01 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.01 0.01 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: - best lending rates (pct) 93.1* 94.4 -1.3 - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank offered rates) (pct) 4.5 2.9 1.6 *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. ($1 = 7.7502 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Kim Coghill)