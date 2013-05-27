BRIEF- Maruhachi Securities relieves share transfer agreement with ACE SECURITIES
* Says it decided to relieve share transfer agreement which was signed on Nov. 22, 2013, with ACE SECURITIES Co Ltd
HONG KONG, May 27 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$15 billion ($1.93 billion) in April, down 19.4 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Monday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: M/M April March Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 14,965 18,567 -19.4 New loans approvals(HK$ mln): - Primary market 4,580 5,144 -11.0 - Secondary market 8,212 13,023 -36.9 - Refinancing 3,425 3,472 -1.4 TOTAL 16,217 21,639 -25.1 No. of applications (cases) 7,370 10,291 -28.4 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 887,902 884,088 0.4 - Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.01 0.01 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: - best lending rates (pct) 84.6* 87.6 -3.0 - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank offered rates) (pct) 11.8 10.7 1.1 *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. ($1 = 7.7635 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 66.1 million versus loss EGP 1.4 million year ago