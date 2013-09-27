HONG KONG, Sept 27 New mortgage loans drawn down
in Hong Kong totalled HK$11.5 billion ($1.48 billion) in August,
down 5.9 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary
Authority (HKMA) data showed on Friday.
Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
M/M
August July Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 11,476 12,199 -5.9
New loans approvals(HK$ mln):
- Primary market 1,644 1,138 44.5
- Secondary market 9,857 11,855 -16.9
- Refinancing 2,992 2,850 5.0
TOTAL 14,493 15,842 -8.5
No. of applications (cases) 8,043 8,424 -4.5
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 899,576 898,394 0.1
- Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.02 0.02
- Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00
Proportion of new mortgage loans
priced with reference to:
- best lending rates (pct) 69.9* 56.6 13.3
- HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
offered rates) (pct) 27.9 39.9 -12
*with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
($1 = 7.7542 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Christina Lo; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)