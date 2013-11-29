HONG KONG, Nov 29 New mortgage loans drawn down
in Hong Kong totalled HK$11.2 billion ($1.44 billion) in
October, down 3.6 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong
Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Friday.
Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
M/M
Oct Sept Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 11,207 11,627 -3.6
New loans approvals(HK$ mln):
- Primary market 3,557 2,754 29.2
- Secondary market 8,568 8,139 5.3
- Refinancing 2,789 2,624 6.3
TOTAL 14,915 13,516 10.3
No. of applications (cases) 8,587 7,526 14.1
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 901,894 900,283 0.2
- Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.01 0.02
- Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00
Proportion of new mortgage loans
priced with reference to:
- best lending rates (pct) 71.7* 72.7 -1.0
- HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
offered rates) (pct) 26.3 25.6 0.7
*with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
($1 = 7.7527 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)