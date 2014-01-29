HONG KONG, Jan 29 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$12 billion ($1.55 billion) in December, up 7.9 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Wednesday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: M/M Dec Nov Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 12,043 11,162 7.9 New loans approvals(HK$ mln): - Primary market 3,940 3,457 13.4 - Secondary market 7,295 8,036 -9.2 - Refinancing 2,539 3,090 -17.8 TOTAL 13,773 14,602 -5.7 No. of applications (cases) 7,594 7,567 0.4 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 904,579 903,633 0.1 - Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.02 0.02 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: - best lending rates (pct) 67.7* 67.1 0.6 - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank offered rates) (pct) 30.5 30.5 0.0 *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. ($1 = 7.7643 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Kim Coghill)