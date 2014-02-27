BRIEF-Kookmin Bank sells stake in Bank CenterCredit
* Said on Thursday that Kookmin Bank has sold its 41.93 percent stake in Bank CenterCredit to Bakhytbek Baiseitov, Tsesnabank and Financial Holding Tsesna
Feb 27 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$11.3 billion ($1.46 billion) in January, down 6.2 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Thursday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: M/M Jan Dec Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 11,297 12,043 -6.2 New loans approvals(HK$ mln): - Primary market 6,029 3,940 53.0 - Secondary market 8,675 7,295 18.9 - Refinancing 2,560 2,539 0.8 TOTAL 17,265 13,773 25.4 No. of applications (cases) 8,927 7,594 17.6 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 906,327 904,579 0.2 - Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.02 0.02 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: - best lending rates (pct) 56.1* 67.7 -11.6 - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank offered rates) (pct) 41.7 30.5 11.2 *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. ($1 = 7.7604 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Cegereal, the French core office reit - net income up 10.6 percent