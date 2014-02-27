Feb 27 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$11.3 billion ($1.46 billion) in January, down 6.2 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Thursday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: M/M Jan Dec Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 11,297 12,043 -6.2 New loans approvals(HK$ mln): - Primary market 6,029 3,940 53.0 - Secondary market 8,675 7,295 18.9 - Refinancing 2,560 2,539 0.8 TOTAL 17,265 13,773 25.4 No. of applications (cases) 8,927 7,594 17.6 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 906,327 904,579 0.2 - Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.02 0.02 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: - best lending rates (pct) 56.1* 67.7 -11.6 - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank offered rates) (pct) 41.7 30.5 11.2 *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. ($1 = 7.7604 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Kim Coghill)