May 29 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$16 billion ($2.06 billion) in April, up 18.2 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Thursday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: M/M April March Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 15,950 13,488 18.2 New loans approvals(HK$ mln): - Primary market 5,601 5,674 -1.3 - Secondary market 10,986 10,316 6.5 - Refinancing 3,058 3,274 -6.6 TOTAL 19,645 19,264 2.0 No. of applications (cases) 9,156 9,416 -2.8 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 922,218 914,593 0.8 - Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.02 0.02 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: - best lending rates (pct) 34.6* 39.7 -5.1 - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank offered rates) (pct) 63.1 58.9 4.2 *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. ($1 = 7.7527 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)