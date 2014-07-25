BRIEF-Cosmos Group sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to down 41.36 pct to 60.9 pct
* Sees net profit for H1 FY 2017 to decrease by 41.36 percent to 60.9 percent, compared to net profit of H1 FY 2016 (153.5 million yuan)
July 25 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$17.6 billion ($2.27 billion) in June, up 7.7 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Friday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: M/M June May Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 17,585 16,322 7.7 New loans approvals(HK$ mln): - Primary market 4,833 4,641 4.1 - Secondary market 16,669 14,700 13.4 - Refinancing 3,545 3,407 4.1 TOTAL 25,047 22,749 10.1 No. of applications (cases) 11,442 11,175 2.4 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 934,078 927,980 0.7 - Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.02 0.02 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: - best lending rates (pct) 21.0* 26.4 -5.4 - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank offered rates) (pct) 76.7 71.4 5.3 *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Q1 net loss 152,989 dinars versus profit 131,235 dinars year ago