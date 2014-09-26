Sept 26 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong
Kong totalled HK$18.9 billion ($2.44 billion) in August, up 1.4
percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority
(HKMA) data showed on Friday.
Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
M/M
August July Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 18,895 18,627 1.4
New loans approvals(HK$ mln):
- Primary market 6,867 6,747 1.8
- Secondary market 16,619 17,752 -6.4
- Refinancing 3,895 3,787 2.9
TOTAL 27,381 28,286 -3.2
No. of applications (cases) 11,719 12,728 -7.9
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 946,630 940,029 0.7
- Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.03 0.03
- Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00
Proportion of new mortgage loans
priced with reference to:
- best lending rates (pct) 15.7* 17.4 -1.7
- HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
offered rates) (pct) 81.9 80.2 1.7
*with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
($1 = 7.7569 Hong Kong dollar)
(Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)