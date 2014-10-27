Oct 27 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong
Kong totalled HK$23.3 billion ($3.00 billion) in September, up
23.5 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority
(HKMA) data showed on Monday.
Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
M/M
September August Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 23,344 18,895 23.5
New loans approvals(HK$ mln):
- Primary market 6,859 6,867 -0.1
- Secondary market 15,585 16,619 -6.2
- Refinancing 4,126 3,895 5.9
TOTAL 26,569 27,381 -3.0
No. of applications (cases) 11,115 11,719 -5.2
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 956,467 946,630 1.0
- Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.02 0.03
- Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00
Proportion of new mortgage loans
priced with reference to:
- best lending rates (pct) 14.9* 15.7 -0.8
- HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
offered rates) (pct) 82.6 81.9 0.7
*with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
(1 US dollar = 7.7565 Hong Kong dollar)
(Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)