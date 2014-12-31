Dec 31 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$20.9 billion ($2.70 billion) in November, down 9.6 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Wednesday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: M/M Nov Oct Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 20,886 23,105 -9.6 New loan approvals(HK$ mln): - Primary market 5,798 7,908 -26.7 - Secondary market 13,947 15,946 -12.5 - Refinancing 4,077 4,530 -10.0 TOTAL 23,821 28,383 -16.1 No. of applications (cases) 10,118 11,698 -13.5 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 976,040 966,784 1.0 - Delinquency ratio (pct) (more than 3 months) 0.02 0.02 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: - best lending rates (pct) 13.9* 13.4 0.5 - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank offered rates) (pct) 83.9 84.7 -0.8 *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. ($1 = 7.7549 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)