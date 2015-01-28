Jan 28 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$21.9 billion ($2.83 billion) in December, up 5 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Wednesday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: M/M Dec Nov Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 21,933 20,886 5.0 New loan approvals(HK$ mln): - Primary market 5,503 5,798 -5.1 - Secondary market 15,103 13,947 8.3 - Refinancing 4,386 4,077 7.6 TOTAL 24,993 23,821 4.9 No. of applications (cases) 11,079 10,118 9.5 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 984,539 976,040 0.9 - Delinquency ratio (pct) (more than 3 months) 0.03 0.02 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: - best lending rates (pct) 13.5* 13.9 -0.4 - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank offered rates) (pct) 84.5 83.9 0.6 *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. ($1 = 7.7519 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Sunil Nair)