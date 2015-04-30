April 30 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong
Kong totalled HK$29.2 billion ($3.77 billion) in March, up 82
percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority
(HKMA) data showed on Thursday.
Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
M/M
Mar Feb Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 29,195 16,041 82.0
New loan approvals(HK$ mln):
- Primary market 6,916 5,997 15.3
- Secondary market 15,561 15,901 -2.1
- Refinancing 5,583 4,758 17.3
TOTAL 28,060 26,656 5.3
No. of applications (cases) 10,437 10,393 0.4
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 1,011,675 998,023 1.4
- Delinquency ratio (pct)
(more than 3 months) 0.03 0.03
- Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00
Proportion of new mortgage loans
priced with reference to:
- best lending rates (pct) 12.5* 12.8 -0.3
- HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
offered rates) (pct) 85.5 85.4 0.1
*with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
For details, click (bit.ly/1bhbHLX)
($1 = 7.7499 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Sunil Nair)