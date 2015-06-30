June 30 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong
Kong totalled HK$18.5 billion ($2.4 billion) in May, down 10.1
percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority
(HKMA) data showed on Tuesday.
Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
M/M
May Apr Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 18,525 20,598 -10.1
New loan approvals(HK$ mln):
- Primary market 8,625 6,124 40.8
- Secondary market 13,334 12,089 10.3
- Refinancing 4,672 4,553 2.6
TOTAL 26,631 22,767 17.0
No. of applications (cases) 11,990 10,007 19.8
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 1,024,970 1,018,719 0.6
- Delinquency ratio (pct)
(more than 3 months) 0.03 0.03
- Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00
Proportion of new mortgage loans
priced with reference to:
- best lending rates (pct) 12.2* 13.1 -0.9
- HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
offered rates) (pct) 85.2 84.8 0.4
*with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
For details, click (bit.ly/1eg8IWa)
($1 = 7.7515 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)