July 31 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$19.3 billion ($2.49 billion) in June, up 4.1 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Friday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: M/M June May Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 19,284 18,525 4.1 New loan approvals(HK$ mln): - Primary market 8,611 8,625 -0.2 - Secondary market 15,817 13,334 18.6 - Refinancing 5,437 4,672 16.4 TOTAL 29,964 26,631 12.1 No. of applications (cases) 11,726 11,990 -2.2 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 1,030,495 1,024,970 0.5 - Delinquency ratio (pct) (more than 3 months) 0.03 0.03 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: - best lending rates (pct) 11.7* 12.2 -0.5 - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank offered rates) (pct) 85.8 85.2 0.6 *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. For details, click (bit.ly/1My28ba). ($1 = 7.7521 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Anand Basu)