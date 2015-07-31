July 31 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong
Kong totalled HK$19.3 billion ($2.49 billion) in June, up 4.1
percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority
(HKMA) data showed on Friday.
Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
M/M
June May Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 19,284 18,525 4.1
New loan approvals(HK$ mln):
- Primary market 8,611 8,625 -0.2
- Secondary market 15,817 13,334 18.6
- Refinancing 5,437 4,672 16.4
TOTAL 29,964 26,631 12.1
No. of applications (cases) 11,726 11,990 -2.2
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 1,030,495 1,024,970 0.5
- Delinquency ratio (pct)
(more than 3 months) 0.03 0.03
- Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00
Proportion of new mortgage loans
priced with reference to:
- best lending rates (pct) 11.7* 12.2 -0.5
- HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
offered rates) (pct) 85.8 85.2 0.6
*with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
($1 = 7.7521 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Anand Basu)