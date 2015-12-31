Dec 31 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$15.6 billion ($2.01 billion) in November, down 17 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Thursday. The following is the breakdown of data from HKMA: M/M Nov Oct Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 15,631 18,828 -17.0 New loan approvals(HK$ mln): - Primary market 3,968 4,216 -5.9 - Secondary market 6,819 8,349 -17.1 - Refinancing 4,626 4,432 4.4 TOTAL 15,413 16,997 -9.3 No. Of applications (cases) 6,571 6,533 0.6 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 1,072,369 1,068,257 0.4 - Delinquency ratio (pct) (more than 3 months) 0.03 0.03 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: - best lending rates (pct) 13.4 14.8 -1.4 - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank offered rates) (pct) 80.3 79.2 1.1 *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. For details, click (bit.ly/1ZDfmIs) ($1 = 7.7501 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Anand Basu)