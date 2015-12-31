Dec 31 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong
Kong totalled HK$15.6 billion ($2.01 billion) in November, down
17 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority
(HKMA) data showed on Thursday.
The following is the breakdown of data from HKMA:
M/M
Nov Oct Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 15,631 18,828 -17.0
New loan approvals(HK$ mln):
- Primary market 3,968 4,216 -5.9
- Secondary market 6,819 8,349 -17.1
- Refinancing 4,626 4,432 4.4
TOTAL 15,413 16,997 -9.3
No. Of applications (cases) 6,571 6,533 0.6
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 1,072,369 1,068,257 0.4
- Delinquency ratio (pct)
(more than 3 months) 0.03 0.03
- Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00
Proportion of new mortgage loans
priced with reference to:
- best lending rates (pct) 13.4 14.8 -1.4
- HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
offered rates) (pct) 80.3 79.2 1.1
*with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
($1 = 7.7501 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Anand Basu)