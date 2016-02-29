BRIEF-Bain Capital announces launch of sale of remaining stake in Maisons du Monde
* Says Magnolia Holdco, holding co owned by funds advised by Bain Capital, launched sale of its remaining shares of Maisons Du Monde
Feb 29 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$12.5 billion ($1.61 billion) in January, down 2.8 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Monday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: M/M Jan Dec Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 12,523 12,883 -2.8 New loan approvals(HK$ mln): - Primary market 4,856 4,923 -1.4 - Secondary market 6,616 6,841 -3.3 - Refinancing 4,116 4,126 -0.2 TOTAL 15,588 15,890 -1.9 No. of applications (cases) 6,440 6,593 -2.3 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 1,075,654 1,073,632 0.2 - Delinquency ratio (pct) (more than 3 months) 0.03 0.03 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: - best lending rates (pct) 11.4 11.1 - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank offered rates) (pct) 77.2 79.7 *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. For details, click: bit.ly/215EC9l ($1 = 7.7721 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Says Magnolia Holdco, holding co owned by funds advised by Bain Capital, launched sale of its remaining shares of Maisons Du Monde
* Q3 CONSOLIDATED RENTAL INCOME EUR 20.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.1 MILLION YEAR AGO