March 31 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled
HK$10.5 billion ($1.35 billion) in February, down 16.2 percent from a month
earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Thursday.
Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
Feb Jan M/M Pct
Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 10,495 12,523 -16.2
New loan approvals (HK$ mln):
- Primary market 3,399 4,856 -30
- Secondary market 5,768 6,616 -12.8
- Refinancing 3,597 4,116 -12.6
TOTAL 12,764 15,588 -18.1
No. of applications (cases) 4,869 6,440 -24.4
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 1,076,033 1,075,654 0.04
- Delinquency ratio (pct)
(more than 3 months) 0.04 0.03
- Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00
Proportion of new mortgage loans
priced with reference to:
-best lending rates (pct) 14.2 11.4
-HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank 77.4 77.2
offered rates) (pct)
*with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent.
For details, click: (bit.ly/1V8YZT7)
($1 = 7.7537 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Anand Basu)