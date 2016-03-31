(Refiles to fix formatting) March 31 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$10.5 billion ($1.35 billion) in February, down 16.2 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Thursday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: Feb Jan M/M Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 10,495 12,523 -16.2 New loan approvals (HK$ mln): - Primary market 3,399 4,856 -30 - Secondary market 5,768 6,616 -12.8 - Refinancing 3,597 4,116 -12.6 TOTAL 12,764 15,588 -18.1 No. of applications (cases) 4,869 6,440 -24.4 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 1,076,033 1,075,654 0.04 - Delinquency ratio (pct) (more than 3 months) 0.04 0.03 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: -best lending rates (pct) 14.2 11.4 -HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank 77.4 77.2 offered rates) (pct) *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. For details, click: (bit.ly/1V8YZT7) ($1 = 7.7537 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Anand Basu)