April 29 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled
HK$15.2 billion ($1.96 billion) in March, up 45 percent from a month earlier,
Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Friday.
Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
March Feb M/M Pct
Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 15,220 10,495 45.0
New loan approvals (HK$ mln):
- Primary market 3,129 3,399 -7.9
- Secondary market 8,041 5,768 39.4
- Refinancing 4,216 3,597 17.2
TOTAL 15,386 12,764 20.5
No. of applications (cases) 7,446 4,869 52.9
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 1,079,495 1,076,033 0.3
- Delinquency ratio (pct)
(more than 3 months) 0.04 0.04
- Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00
Proportion of new mortgage loans
priced with reference to:
-best lending rates (pct) 12.6 14.2
-HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank 76.1 77.4
offered rates) (pct)
*with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent.
For details, click: (bit.ly/1rmRwox)
($1 = 7.7575 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)