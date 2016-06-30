June 30 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$15.3 billion ($1.97 billion) in May, up 45.8 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Thursday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: May April M/M Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 15,340 10,520 45.8 New loan approvals (HK$ mln): - Primary market 4,985 3,733 33.5 - Secondary market 12,394 11,044 12.2 - Refinancing 5,637 4,977 13.3 TOTAL 23,016 19,754 16.5 No. of applications (cases) 9,961 8,816 13.0 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 1,080,989 1,078,833 0.2 - Delinquency ratio (pct) (more than 3 months) 0.04 0.04 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: -best lending rates (pct) 6.9 7.5 -HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank 85.8 84.2 offered rates) (pct) *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. For details, click: bit.ly/296xFDf ($1 = 7.7585 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)