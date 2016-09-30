Sept 30 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled
HK$17.4 billion in August, up 10.1 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong
Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Friday.
The following is the breakdown of data from HKMA:
Aug July M/M Pct
Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ 17,393 15,798 10.1
mln)
New loan approvals (HK$ mln)
Primary market 5,688 4,574 24.4
Secondary market 16,695 13,313 25.4
Refinancing 7,238 4,994 44.9
TOTAL 29,622 22,881 29.5
No. of applications (cases) 13,300 10,281 29.4
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln) 1,088,613 1,086,3 0.2
89
Delinquency ratio (pct)
(more than 3 months) 0.04 0.04
Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00
Proportion of new mortgage
loans
priced with reference to:
best lending rates (pct) 3.0 3.8
HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank 93.4 92.6
offered rates) (pct)
*with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
For details, click bit.ly/2dExtfP
($1 = 7.7495 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Christina Lo and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Vyas Mohan)