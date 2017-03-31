March 31 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong
Kong totalled HK$21.1 billion in February, down 16 percent from
a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed
on Friday.
Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
2017 2017
Feb Jan M/M Pct
Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ 21,140 25,162 -16.0
mln)
New loan approvals (HK$ mln)
Primary market 6,909 6,851 0.8
Secondary market 12,991 13,459 -3.5
Refinancing 7,701 7,970 -3.4
TOTAL 27,601 28,280 -2.4
No. of applications (cases) 9,904 9,914 -0.1
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln) 1,130,853 1,126,180 0.4
Delinquency ratio (pct)
(more than 3 months) 0.04 0.03
Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.02 0.02
Proportion of new mortgage
loans
priced with reference to:
best lending rates (pct) 3.0 2.6
HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank 93.3 93.5
offered rates) (pct)
For details, click bit.ly/2oi1kCW
