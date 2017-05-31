May 31 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$21.2 billion ($2.72 billion) in April, down 15.0 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Wednesday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: 2017 2017 April March M/M Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 21,174 24,910 -15.0 New loan approvals (HK$ mln) Primary market 6,189 7,533 -17.8 Secondary market 17,345 19,036 -8.9 Refinancing 8,392 10,395 -19.3 TOTAL 31,926 36,964 -13.6 No. of applications (cases) 13,027 15,603 -16.5 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln) 1,142,241 1,137,140 0.4 Delinquency ratio (pct) (more than 3 months) 0.03 0.04 Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: best lending rates (pct) 2.1 2.2 HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank 94.0 94.1 offered rates) (pct) *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. For details, click bit.ly/2rTJJCH ($1 = 7.7885 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)