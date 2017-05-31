May 31 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled
HK$21.2 billion ($2.72 billion) in April, down 15.0 percent from a month
earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Wednesday.
Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
2017 2017
April March M/M Pct
Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 21,174 24,910 -15.0
New loan approvals (HK$ mln)
Primary market 6,189 7,533 -17.8
Secondary market 17,345 19,036 -8.9
Refinancing 8,392 10,395 -19.3
TOTAL 31,926 36,964 -13.6
No. of applications (cases) 13,027 15,603 -16.5
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln) 1,142,241 1,137,140 0.4
Delinquency ratio (pct)
(more than 3 months) 0.03 0.04
Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00
Proportion of new mortgage
loans
priced with reference to:
best lending rates (pct) 2.1 2.2
HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank 94.0 94.1
offered rates) (pct)
*with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent.
For details, click bit.ly/2rTJJCH
($1 = 7.7885 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)