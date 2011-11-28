HONG KONG, Nov 28 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$11.5 billion ($1.48 billion) in October, down 16.8 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed.

The value of new mortgage loans approved in October declined 14.6 percent from the previous month to HK$12.5 billion, the HKMA said.

Loan approvals for new property in October fell HK$2.2 billion or 14.1 percent from September, while loan demand for mortgages on existing properties decreased by HK$8.2 billion or 16.5 percent.

Approvals for refinancing loans dropped by HK$2 billion or 6.8 percent from September.

Following is a summary of data from the authority for October compared with September:

- The number of new mortgage applications fell 28.3 percent to 6,613 cases against the previous month's 9,218 cases.

- The outstanding value of mortgage loans increased by 0.2 percent to HK$801.1 billion.

- The proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to Hong Kong interbank offered rates (HIBOR) decreased to 28.1 percent from 46.2 percent in September, mainly reflecting banks' upward adjustments in the mortgage rate. However, new mortgage loans approved in October priced with reference to best lending rates rose to 69.7 percent from the previous month's 51.3 percent, with the largest portion priced in the range of 2.25 percent to less than 2.5 percent.

- The mortgage delinquency ratio was steady at 0.01 percent. The re-scheduled loan ratio decreased to 0.02 percent in October, which has been the lowest level since September 2001 when the HKMA started to collect this information, from the previous month's 0.03 percent. ($1 = 7.7963 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)