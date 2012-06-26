HONG KONG, June 26 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$19.5 billion ($2.51 billion) in May, up 11.6 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: M/M May April Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 19,454 17,439 +11.6 New loans approvals(HK$ mln): - Primary market 4,168 2,984 +39.7 - Secondary market 19,709 20,009 - 1.5 - Refinancing 2,801 2,375 +17.9 TOTAL 26,678 25,368 + 5.2 No. of applications (cases) 14,290 13,375 + 6.8 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 815,855 809,560 + 0.8 - Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.01 0.01 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.01 0.01 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: - best lending rates (pct) 91.2* 91.4 - 0.2 - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank offered rates) (pct) 5.4 4.9 + 0.5 *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. ($1 = 7.7608 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Anand Basu)