HONG KONG, May 29 New mortgage loans drawn down
in Hong Kong totalled HK$17.4 billion ($2.24 billion) in April,
up 55.4 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary
Authority (HKMA) data showed.
Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
M/M
April March Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 17,439 11,223 +55.4
New loans approvals(HK$ mln):
- Primary market 2,984 4,118 -27.5
- Secondary market 20,009 21,827 -8.3
- Refinancing 2,375 2,133 +11.3
TOTAL 25,368 28,078 -9.7
No. of applications (cases) 13,375 17,419 -23.2
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 809,560 803,277 +0.8
- Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.01 0.01 --
- Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.01 0.02 --
Proportion of new mortgage loans
priced with reference to:
- best lending rates (pct) 91.4* 91.9 -0.5
- HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
offered rates) (pct) 4.9 5.5 -0.6
*with majority priced within the range of 2 and 2.25 percent.
($1 = 7.7632 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Christina Lo; Editing by Anand
Basu)