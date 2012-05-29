HONG KONG, May 29 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$17.4 billion ($2.24 billion) in April, up 55.4 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: M/M April March Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 17,439 11,223 +55.4 New loans approvals(HK$ mln): - Primary market 2,984 4,118 -27.5 - Secondary market 20,009 21,827 -8.3 - Refinancing 2,375 2,133 +11.3 TOTAL 25,368 28,078 -9.7 No. of applications (cases) 13,375 17,419 -23.2 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 809,560 803,277 +0.8 - Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.01 0.01 -- - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.01 0.02 -- Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: - best lending rates (pct) 91.4* 91.9 -0.5 - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank offered rates) (pct) 4.9 5.5 -0.6 *with majority priced within the range of 2 and 2.25 percent. ($1 = 7.7632 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Christina Lo; Editing by Anand Basu)