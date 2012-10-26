HONG KONG, Oct 26 New mortgage loans drawn down
in Hong Kong totalled HK$18.3 billion ($2.36 billion) in
September, up 11.4 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong
Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Friday.
Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
M/M
September August Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 18,284 16,414 +11.4
New loans approvals(HK$ mln):
- Primary market 2,767 4,073 -32.1
- Secondary market 16,651 18,145 -8.2
- Refinancing 2,984 2,987 -0.1
TOTAL 22,401 25,206 -11.1
No. of applications (cases) 12,227 14,023 -12.8
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 842,014 833,933 +1.0
- Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.01 0.01
- Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.01 0.01
Proportion of new mortgage loans
priced with reference to:
- best lending rates (pct) 94.4* 93.0 +1.4
- HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
offered rates) (pct) 2.9 3.9 -1.0
*with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
($1 = 7.7504 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by XXX)