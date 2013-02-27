HONG KONG, Feb 27 New mortgage loans drawn down
in Hong Kong totalled HK$15.9 billion ($2.05 billion) in
January, down 15.9 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong
Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Wednesday.
Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
M/M
January December Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 15,861 18,865 -15.9
New loans approvals(HK$ mln):
- Primary market 3,311 3,104 6.7
- Secondary market 14,683 9,472 55.0
- Refinancing 3,250 2,612 24.4
TOTAL 21,244 15,187 39.9
No. of applications (cases) 11,932 7,449 60.2
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 873,725 868,286 0.6
- Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.01 0.02
- Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.01 0.01
priced with reference to:
- best lending rates (pct) 90.3* 90.4 -0.1
- HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
offered rates) (pct) 7.4 7.7 -0.3
*with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
($1 = 7.7585 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)