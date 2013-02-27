HONG KONG, Feb 27 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$15.9 billion ($2.05 billion) in January, down 15.9 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Wednesday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: M/M January December Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 15,861 18,865 -15.9 New loans approvals(HK$ mln): - Primary market 3,311 3,104 6.7 - Secondary market 14,683 9,472 55.0 - Refinancing 3,250 2,612 24.4 TOTAL 21,244 15,187 39.9 No. of applications (cases) 11,932 7,449 60.2 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 873,725 868,286 0.6 - Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.01 0.02 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.01 0.01 Proportion of new mortgage loansEditing by G.Ram Mohan priced with reference to: - best lending rates (pct) 90.3* 90.4 -0.1 - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank offered rates) (pct) 7.4 7.7 -0.3 *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. ($1 = 7.7585 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)