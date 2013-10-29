HONG KONG, Oct 29 New mortgage loans drawn down
in Hong Kong totalled HK$11.6 billion ($1.50 billion) in
September, up 1.3 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong
Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Tuesday.
Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
M/M
Sept Aug Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 11,627 11,476 1.3
New loans approvals(HK$ mln):
- Primary market 2,754 1,644 67.5
- Secondary market 8,139 9,857 -17.4
- Refinancing 2,624 2,992 -12.3
TOTAL 13,516 14,493 -6.7
No. of applications (cases) 7,526 8,043 -6.4
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 900,283 899,576 0.1
- Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.02 0.02
- Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00
Proportion of new mortgage loans
priced with reference to:
- best lending rates (pct) 72.7* 69.9 2.8
- HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
offered rates) (pct) 25.6 27.9 -2.3
*with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
($1 = 7.7533 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee)