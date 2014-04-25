April 25 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$13.5 billion ($1.74 billion) in March, up 8.8 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Friday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: M/M March Feb Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 13,488 12,399 8.8 New loans approvals(HK$ mln): - Primary market 5,674 5,809 -2.3 - Secondary market 10,316 7,265 42.0 - Refinancing 3,274 2,505 30.7 TOTAL 19,264 15,578 23.7 No. of applications (cases) 9,416 7,198 30.8 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 914,593 910,720 0.4 - Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.02 0.02 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: - best lending rates (pct) 39.7* 43.7 -4.0 - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank offered rates) (pct) 58.9 54.8 4.1 *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. ($1 = 7.7533 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Kim Coghill)