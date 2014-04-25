April 25 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong
Kong totalled HK$13.5 billion ($1.74 billion) in March, up 8.8
percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority
(HKMA) data showed on Friday.
Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
M/M
March Feb Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 13,488 12,399 8.8
New loans approvals(HK$ mln):
- Primary market 5,674 5,809 -2.3
- Secondary market 10,316 7,265 42.0
- Refinancing 3,274 2,505 30.7
TOTAL 19,264 15,578 23.7
No. of applications (cases) 9,416 7,198 30.8
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 914,593 910,720 0.4
- Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.02 0.02
- Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00
Proportion of new mortgage loans
priced with reference to:
- best lending rates (pct) 39.7* 43.7 -4.0
- HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
offered rates) (pct) 58.9 54.8 4.1
*with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
($1 = 7.7533 Hong Kong Dollars)
(Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Kim Coghill)