Aug 27 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$18.6 billion (2.40 billion US dollar) in July, up 5.9 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Wednesday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: M/M July June Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 18,627 17,585 5.9 New loans approvals(HK$ mln): - Primary market 6,747 4,833 39.6 - Secondary market 17,752 16,669 6.5 - Refinancing 3,787 3,545 6.8 TOTAL 28,286 25,047 12.9 No. of applications (cases) 12,728 11,442 11.2 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 940,029 934,078 0.6 - Delinquency ratio (pct) 0.03 0.02 - Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: - best lending rates (pct) 17.4* 21.0 -3.6 - HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank offered rates) (pct) 80.2 76.7 3.5 *with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent. (1 US dollar = 7.7496 Hong Kong dollar) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Sunil Nair)