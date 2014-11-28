Nov 28 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong
Kong totalled HK$23.1 billion ($2.98 billion) in October, down
1.0 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority
(HKMA) data showed on Friday.
Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
M/M
Oct Sept Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 23,105 23,344 -1.0
New loans approvals(HK$ mln):
- Primary market 7,908 6,859 15.3
- Secondary market 15,946 15,585 2.3
- Refinancing 4,530 4,126 9.8
TOTAL 28,383 26,569 6.8
No. of applications (cases) 11,698 11,115 5.2
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln): 966,784 956,467 1.1
- Delinquency ratio (pct)
(more than 3 months) 0.02 0.02
- Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00
Proportion of new mortgage loans
priced with reference to:
- best lending rates (pct) 13.4* 14.9 -1.5
- HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank
offered rates) (pct) 84.7 82.6 2.1
*with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25
percent.
(1 US dollar = 7.7528 Hong Kong dollar)
(Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)