Oct 31 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled
HK$23.2 billion ($2.99 billion) in September, up 33.6 percent from a month
earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Monday.
Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
Sept Aug M/M Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ mln) 23,234 17,393 33.6
New loan approvals (HK$ mln)
Primary market 6,574 5,688 15.6
Secondary market 18,038 16,695 8.0
Refinancing 7,514 7,238 3.8
TOTAL 32,126 29,622 8.5
No. of applications (cases) 13,536 13,300 1.8
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln) 1,095,260 1,088,613 0.6
Delinquency ratio (pct)
(more than 3 months) 0.04 0.04
Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00
Proportion of new mortgage
loans
priced with reference to:
best lending rates (pct) 2.5 3.0
HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank 93.6 93.4
offered rates) (pct)
* With majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent.
For details, click bit.ly/2eLrI2I
($1 = 7.7551 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)