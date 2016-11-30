Nov 30 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$23.1 billion ($2.98 billion) in October, down 0.6 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Wednesday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: Oct Sept M/M Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ 23,091 23,234 -0.6 mln) New loan approvals (HK$ mln) Primary market 7,660 6,574 16.5 Secondary market 18,742 18,038 3.9 Refinancing 7,887 7,514 5.0 TOTAL 34,288 32,126 6.7 No. of applications (cases) 14,323 13,536 5.8 Outstanding loans (HK$ mln) 1,101,216 1,095,2 0.5 60 Delinquency ratio (pct) (more than 3 months) 0.04 0.04 Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.02 0.00 Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: best lending rates (pct) 2.4 2.5 HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank 94.8 93.6 offered rates) (pct) For details, click bit.ly/2fKtq15 ($1 = 7.7552 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)