Nov 30 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled
HK$23.1 billion ($2.98 billion) in October, down 0.6 percent from a month
earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Wednesday.
Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
Oct Sept M/M Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ 23,091 23,234 -0.6
mln)
New loan approvals (HK$ mln)
Primary market 7,660 6,574 16.5
Secondary market 18,742 18,038 3.9
Refinancing 7,887 7,514 5.0
TOTAL 34,288 32,126 6.7
No. of applications (cases) 14,323 13,536 5.8
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln) 1,101,216 1,095,2 0.5
60
Delinquency ratio (pct)
(more than 3 months) 0.04 0.04
Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.02 0.00
Proportion of new mortgage
loans
priced with reference to:
best lending rates (pct) 2.4 2.5
HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank 94.8 93.6
offered rates) (pct)
For details, click bit.ly/2fKtq15
($1 = 7.7552 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)