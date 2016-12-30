Dec 30 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled
HK$26.5 billion ($3.42 billion) in November, up 14.6 percent from a month
earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Friday.
Following is the breakdown of data from the authority:
Nov Oct M/M Pct Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ 26,468 23,091 14.6
mln)
New loan approvals (HK$ mln)
Primary market 9,213 7,660 20.3
Secondary market 19,368 18,742 3.3
Refinancing 9,931 7,887 25.9
TOTAL 38,512 34,288 12.3
No. of applications (cases) 14,204 14,323 -0.8
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln) 1,108,933 1,101,216 0.7
Delinquency ratio (pct)
(more than 3 months) 0.03 0.04
Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.00 0.00
Proportion of new mortgage
loans
priced with reference to:
best lending rates (pct) 1.9 2.4
HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank 95.1 94.8
offered rates) (pct)
*with majority priced within the range of 2.00 and 2.25 percent.
For details, click: (bit.ly/2hTar6b)
($1 = 7.7544 Hong Kong dollars)
