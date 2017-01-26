Jan 26 New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong
Kong totalled HK$29.6 billion ($3.82 billion) in December, up
11.7 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority
(HKMA) data showed on Thursday.
The following is the breakdown of data from HKMA:
Dec Nov M/M Pct
Change
New loans drawn down (HK$ 29,556 26,468 11.7
mln)
New loan approvals (HK$ mln)
Primary market 8,249 9,213 -10.5
Secondary market 15,099 19,368 -22.0
Refinancing 9,122 9,931 -8.1
TOTAL 32,470 38,512 -15.7
No. of applications (cases) 10,505 14,204 -26.0
Outstanding loans (HK$ mln) 1,118,657 1,108,933 0.9
Delinquency ratio (pct)
(more than 3 months) 0.03 0.03
Rescheduled loan ratio (pct) 0.02 0.00
Proportion of new mortgage
loans
priced with reference to:
best lending rates (pct) 2.5 1.9
HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank 94.9 95.1
offered rates) (pct)
For details, click bit.ly/2kvYqZj
($1 = 7.7572 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)