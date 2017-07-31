TABLE-Hong Kong's drawndown mortgage loans in June rise 13.4 pct m/m

July 31 (Reuters) - New mortgage loans drawn down in Hong Kong totalled HK$32 billion ($4.10 billion) in June, up 13.4 percent from a month earlier, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) data showed on Monday. Following is the breakdown of data from the authority: 2017 2017 June May M/M Pct Change New loans drawn down (HK$ 32,045 28,268 13.4 mln) New loan approvals (HK$ mln) Primary market 10,163 8,526 19.2 Secondary market 19,517 21,783 -10.4 Refinancing 14,355 11,382 26.1 TOTAL 44,035 41,691 5.6 No. of applications 14,654 14,825 -1.2 (cases) Outstanding loans (HK$ 1,160,89 1,150,60 0.9 mln) 2 5 Delinquency ratio (pct) (more than 3 months) 0.03 0.03 Rescheduled loan ratio 0.00 0.00 (pct) Proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to: best lending rates (pct) 1.6 1.7 HIBOR (Hong Kong interbank 95.9 95.2 offered rates) (pct) For details, click bit.ly/2tVWn60 ($1 = 7.8093 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)