* MSCI acted independently - SFC chief
* BlackRock sees concerns over independent directors on HK
boards
* SFC may review disclosure rules on shares pledged as
collateral
By Michelle Price
HONG KONG, Feb 23 Hong Kong's securities
regulator on Tuesday said it has no plans to change how it warns
investors of companies that have a high concentration of
shareholders, after index provider MSCI Inc threatened to
exclude those stocks from its global indices.
MSCI's move comes amid growing investor concerns over
corporate governance problems in Hong Kong, including around
backdoor listings, poor shareholder disclosure and a lack of
truly independent board directors.
But Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) Chief Executive
Ashley Alder said MSCI's decision was entirely independent.
"The purpose of the warning is simple, to alert minority
investors that those companies could see untoward price
movements," Alder told reporters at the regulator's annual
conference.
"Whether MSCI or any other index chooses to take that into
account is entirely for them to decide and we would not then
create a new activity for the SFC to decide that because of the
index's decision, which are independent, whether or not to issue
a concentration warning in the first place or whether to
withdraw them."
MSCI said on Feb. 1 it would exclude from its global indices
Hong Kong stocks that have been warned by the SFC over their
high concentration of shareholders, potentially risking the
deletion of 18 stocks from indexes.
BlackRock Inc, the world's biggest asset manager,
raised concerns over a lack of transparency and accountability
regarding the skill set and role of independent non-executive
directors sitting on Hong Kong-listed companies' boards.
The firm also has "issues" with poor disclosures around
related company transactions and a failure of independent
directors to challenge such deals, Pru Bennett, head of
corporate governance and responsible investment for Asia Pacific
at BlackRock, added.
"Explanatory memoranda, while often 400 pages-plus, often
fail to explain to shareholders why they should support the
proposal and what the long-term benefits are," Bennett said in a
panel at the conference.
"In fact we have a saying that the more pages an explanatory
memorandum has, the less information is disclosed."
A poll of the audience of about 200 financial services
executives and regulators found that 72 percent believed the
rules around backdoor listings were inadequate, while 83 percent
said Hong Kong's small-cap Growth Enterprise Market (GEM) board
should be reformed.
SFC Chairman Carlson Tong told journalists the GEM listing
rules would be reviewed and added that the SFC could also review
the rules regarding disclosing shares pledged as collateral.
