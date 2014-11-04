HONG KONG Nov 4 A British banker charged with
killing two women in Hong Kong had his securities licences
sponsored by Bank of America Corp cancelled around the
time the first victim was killed, records with the city's
regulators show.
A charge sheet read out when Rurik Jutting appeared in court
on Monday said one woman was killed on Oct. 27 and the second on
Nov. 1.
The killings did not come to public light until Nov. 1 when
police found the bodies in Jutting's apartment. The first victim
had been put in a suitcase on his balcony.
Bank of America declined to comment on the licences. The
bank has previously said Jutting, 29, was an employee until
recently but it has not said why he left or given any timeframe.
Jutting held licences sponsored by the U.S. bank from Oct.
7, 2013, through Oct. 28, 2014, according to the website of the
Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC).
His licences with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority began on
Nov. 7, 2013 and ended on Oct. 27, 2014, its website showed.
Such licences are mandatory for any financial professional
to operate in Hong Kong.
A LinkedIn account under Jutting's name said he had worked
in structured equity finance and trading at Bank of America in
Hong Kong since July 2013. Before that, he had worked in the
same department but in London.
Over the weekend, the SFC website had shown that Jutting
still had active securities licences. Sharon Lau, an official at
the regulator, said changes can take some days to be reflected.
The SFC did not respond to a request for details on when it
received the application to cancel Jutting's licences.
A spokesperson for the monetary authority, Hong Kong's
defacto central bank, said it did not comment on individual
cases.
Jutting has been charged with two counts of murder. He did
not enter a plea on Monday and did not seek bail. The next
hearing is on Monday, Nov. 10.
The woman in the suitcase was identified as Sumarti Ningsih,
according to the charge sheet. The second woman has not been
identified. The court was not told how they were killed.
Local media described the two victims as prostitutes and
said both had neck injuries, adding one was nearly decapitated.
One of the women was Indonesian, the South China Morning Post
newspaper has reported.
Jutting could face life in jail if convicted.
Such murders are rare in the city of seven million, which
had just 14 homicides between January and June, down from 56 in
the same period last year, according to government crime
statistics.
(Reporting by Clare Baldwin and Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by
Dean Yates)