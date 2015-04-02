* Court adjourned until May 8
* More documents needed, judge says case is complex
HONG KONG, April 2 The pre-trial hearing for a
British banker, accused of murdering two women in Hong Kong last
November, was adjourned for five weeks on Thursday after the
prosecution requested for more time to build its case.
Prosecution lawyers asked for the extra time to serve
further documents for their case against 30-year-old former Bank
of America employee Rurik Jutting.
The grisly murders of the two women, described by local
media as prostitutes from Indonesia, shocked Hong Kong, a city
with a low homicide rate.
The judge Jason Wan Siu-Ming said the adjournment was not
unusual or unreasonable for complicated cases. Jutting's lawyers
did not object and the hearing will resume on May 8.
Jutting, a former Cambridge graduate, was accused after
police found the bodies of two women in his luxury high rise
apartment. One was found lying inside the apartment with wounds
to her neck and buttocks, and the other was discovered in a
suitcase on the balcony, authorities have said.
During the hearing Jutting acknowledged an amended charge
sheet that was read out to him to include the second victim's
name.
He had the same full beard and wore the same black t-shirt
with 'New York' emblazoned across the front that he has worn in
his last three court appearances, but appeared to have lost
weight.
After being charged for the double murder, Jutting was found
fit to plea following a psychiatric assessment at the end of
2014, but he has yet to enter any plea.
Bank of America has previously said Jutting was an employee
but it has not said why he left or given any time frame.
A Linkedin account under Jutting's name said he had worked in
structured equity finance and trading at the bank in Hong Kong
since July 2013. Before that, he had worked in the same
department but in London.
The profile also said Jutting had worked in structured
capital markets at Barclays between June 2008 and July 2010 and
had studied at Cambridge University.
According to people who were at Cambridge at the same time,
Jutting attended Peterhouse, the oldest college, and was
president of the Cambridge University History society. He was
also a cross-country runner and a rower. Prior to Cambridge he
went to Winchester College, one of Britain's most renowned and
oldest private schools.
