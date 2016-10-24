HONG KONG Oct 24 Former British banker Rurik
Jutting, charged with the double murder of two Indonesian women
found in his luxury high-rise Hong Kong apartment two years ago,
pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to a lesser charge of
manslaughter on Monday.
Jutting, 31, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds
of "diminished responsibility" at the start of his trial in Hong
Kong. He also pleaded guilty to a third charge of preventing
lawful burial of a body.
Jutting who previously worked at Bank of America Corp
in Hong Kong, was accused in October 2014 after police
found the bodies of two women, one inside a suitcase on his
balcony and the other lying inside the apartment with wounds to
her neck and buttocks, authorities said.
(Reporting by Farah Master,; Editing by Donny Kwok and Greg
Torode.)