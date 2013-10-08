(Corrects fourth paragraph to clarify testimony refers to
prosecution's expert, not defence)
By Grace Li
HONG KONG Oct 7 American expatriate Nancy
Kissel appeared in a Hong Kong court on Monday seeking to
overturn her conviction for the murder of her Merril Lynch
banker husband.
Kissel, 49, has been in jail in Hong Kong since 2005 when
she was found guilty of murdering her husband after giving him a
drug-laced milkshake and then clubbing him to death with a metal
ornament in their luxury home. She was convicted for a second
time last year following a retrial.
The case engrossed Hong Kong with its tales of domestic
violence, rough sex and adultery that cast a shadow over the
high-flying expatriate lifestyles that many financial
professionals in the former British colony enjoy.
Lawyers for Kissel argued on Monday that the prosecution had
made errors in its case, including stating that the murder
happened when her husband, Robert Kissel, was on a bed, which
they said contradicted some of the testimony from a prosecution
expert that the death was more likely to have happened on the
floor.
They also said the prosecution improperly led the jury to
ignore the fact that Kissel was suffering from depression at the
time, and that the judge should have reminded jurors of the
significance of this.
Kissel, who was accompanied by three uniformed officers in
the dock, appeared to be in poor health. She was trembling
before the trial and moaned when her lawyer was reviewing some
details of the killing.
During her retrial in 2011, Kissel had pleaded guilty to the
lesser charge of manslaughter, with the defence arguing that she
suffers from depression and had been provoked into the crime
after years of sexual and physical abuse by her husband.
The trial resumes on Tuesday.
(Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Robert Birsel)