(Corrects last name of lawyer to Owen from Parker)
HONG KONG Oct 31 British investment banker
Rurik Jutting was a narcissistic sexual sadist, according to a
British psychiatrist presenting evidence in his defence against
charges of murdering two Indonesian women in his Hong Kong
apartment.
Opening Jutting's defence, lawyer Tim Owen called on Dr
Richard Latham, a consulting forensic psychiatrist with
Britain's National Health Service who has worked on between 50
to 75 similar cases.
Latham told the Hong Kong court that Jutting suffered from
recognised disorders from cocaine and alcohol abuse on top of
his other personality disorders of sexual sadism and narcissism.
Jutting, a Cambridge University graduate who previously
worked at Bank of America Corp in Hong Kong, has been
accused of murdering Sumarti Ningsih, 23, and Seneng Mujiasih
26, two years ago
The women's bodies were found in Jutting's luxury high-rise
Hong Kong apartment. Ningsih's mutilated body was found in a
suitcase on the balcony, Mujiasih's was found inside the
apartment with wounds to her neck and buttocks, the prosecutor
told the court.
Jutting has pleaded not guilty to murder on grounds of
"diminished responsibility", but guilty to the lesser charge of
manslaughter.
The trial has attracted international scrutiny since it
began last week with media flying in from Britain to cover the
case and the court room perpetually full.
Jutting who also studied at the prestigious Winchester
College, one of Britain's most famous and oldest private
schools, captured hours of footage on his iPhone of him
torturing Ningsih. He also filmed rambling monologues where he
discussed the murders, binged on cocaine and explained his
violent sexual fantasies.
"The thing I never had before in a case is the video
recordings he made himself because they give you a direct view
of what he was like around the time of these two killings,"
Latham told the court.
The prosecution team showed the graphic and shocking footage
last week and highlighted his consumption of abnormally large
doses of cocaine.
Video evidence shown in the courtroom showed Jutting telling
police he was consuming 10 packs of cocaine a day - each costing
HK$1,000 and that he ingested up to 20 grams of cocaine just
before the second murder.
The defense and prosecution were largely in agreement over
the physical evidence, but the dispute may lie in psychiatric
and psychological evidence provided by the defense to determine
whether it was a case of murder or manslaughter.
Murder carries a mandatory life sentence, while manslaughter
carries a maximum of life though a shorter sentence can be set.
Dressed in a pale blue shirt, Jutting was clean shaven with
short cut hair, looked attentive during the session. His loss of
weight has been in stark contrast to initial court appearances
when he looked heavily overweight and wore a thick dark beard.
Jutting, a former vice president and head of Structured
Equity Finance & Trading (Asia) at Bank of America, had
expressed "job depression" in his series of filmed monologues
that he termed the "narcissistic ramblings of Rurik Jutting."
(Reporting by Farah Master, Editing by Greg Torode and Michael
Perry)